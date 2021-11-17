Transportation Consortium Provides Update On Bussing For Muskoka Catholic Schools

John Barbato, chief executive officer and general manager of the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium (SCSTC), provided the following update on bussing delays for students attending Catholic schools in Muskoka:

“As part of our continuous efforts to improve home-to-school transportation services to Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) families in Muskoka, an agreement was reached with Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) to take on a number of bus stops for St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O’Leary and Saint Mary Catholic schools. They will service these stops with routes they already run. This arrangement will be in place for the remainder of this school year. Our current bus operator Wheelchair Accessible Transit (WAT) will also continue to provide service to these three schools.

The SCSTC found a collaborative solution with SMCDSB, and we appreciate TLDSB and WAT for their integral parts in making this happen.

The change was effective November 15, 2021. Affected students were provided letters last week with their new bussing info. All SMCDSB students should see an immediate improvement in their bus service and we will work to continue improving services through the school year.”

