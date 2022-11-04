Trailer And Chairs Worth $110 000 Stolen Near Port Carling

Bracebridge OPP is investigating the theft of an enclosed trailer (pictured) filled with Muskoka Chairs from an address on Henshaw Lake Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. The police took a statement Monday after the theft the previous night. The combined value of the trailer and chairs inside is $110 000, said the OPP in a press release.

No further details have been given at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court, and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.