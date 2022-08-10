Traffic Stop In Midland Finds Handgun, Drugs And Cash

An OPP initiated vehicle stop at 9 p.m. August 7, 2022, on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland for a traffic violation has resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun along with a quantity of drugs.

An officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP upon speaking with the vehicles two occupants, entered into a roadside investigation and with the support of additional patrol officers, the handgun was seized from one of the vehicle occupants along with a quantity of Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Canadian currency along with drug paraphilia.

The two occupants of the vehicle have been charged criminally with the following offences in connection to this investigation.

Joshua Darren Buddington 20 years of Brampton

Carrying concealed weapon

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Driving while under suspension

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs (two counts)



Dishon Gillespie 23 years of St. Catharines

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs (two counts)

Both accused persons are being held for a bail hearing and will appear at a future date before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

