Town Removed Over 100 Save South Muskoka Hospital Signs That Don’t Meet Requirements

The Town of Bracebridge is committed to keeping the community clean and vibrant year-round. This week, the Town’s Property Standards Officer is performing a routine review and removal of signs placed around Bracebridge to ensure they are in compliance with the Town’s Sign By-Law. During this review, staff are focusing on signs posted at the roadside and on Town and District of Muskoka rights of way.

Over the course of two days, 150 unpermitted signs were removed in the urban area of town from trees and poles, road allowances, site triangles and from areas that did not meet setback requirements or that were not in compliance with other provisions of the by-law.

Residents and businesses are reminded to follow the provisions outlined in the Sign By-law prior to purchasing or posting any signs to ensure compliance and public safety. The regulations of the by-law are in place to maintain sightlines for pedestrians and motorists, limit sign pollution and fatigue, and allow for equity amongst sign permit holders. The monitoring and removal of non-compliant signs also helps to reduce the amount of clutter and debris that accumulates on sidewalks and roadways, and often interferes with roadside maintenance and mowing.

The Sign By-law outlines the regulations that apply across the municipality on all lands for a variety of organizations, including contractors, charities, events, elections and more, and applies to a wide range of sign types and sizes. Permits are required for most sign types as outlined in the by-law.

Town of Bracebridge staff are committed to serving the community. Residents, visitors and business owners are reminded that harassment of staff will not be tolerated.

To learn more about the provisions of the Sign By-law and review what is required to obtain a permit, visit bracebridge.ca/permits or contact the Building Services Branch at building@bracebridge.ca.