Ramara Public Library Receives Over $4,500 From Smile Cookie Campaign

The Ramara Library is delighted to announce that the Friends of the Ramara Library have received a donation of $4,514.82 from the recent Smile Cookie campaign held from April 29th to May 5th. They extend their heartfelt thanks to the hardworking staff at Brechin Tim Hortons for their efforts in baking, decorating, selling, and engaging with customers. The Library also expresses gratitude to the dedicated members of the Friends of the Ramara Library for their invaluable volunteer support during this campaign.

Additionally, the Library sincerely appreciates all the customers who purchased cookies or pins, shared the campaign with their networks, and contributed to its success. The overwhelming support from the community has been truly inspiring!

Funds raised from Smile Cookie purchases will go towards supporting various programs and events at the library, benefiting families, youth, and adults throughout Ramara and the surrounding area. These initiatives include summer reading prizes, March Break performers, wildlife education sessions for children and youth, as well as engaging adult programs such as crafting sessions, author talks, and more.

Janet Banfield, Library CEO, expresses her heartfelt gratitude and would like to thank everyone involved for making this campaign a tremendous success and for the community’s ongoing support of the Ramara Library.

Tim Hortons has been raising funds for local charities for over 25 years. Last year, Tim Hortons restaurants raised a record breaking $19.7 million for local charities and community groups – an incredible accomplishment contributing to the Smile Cookie legacy of over $111 million raised since the program’s inception. Every Smile Cookie is as unique as the people, charities, and communities they help.

What is the Smile Cookie Campaign?

The Smile Cookie program first started in 1996, to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario. For one week, the iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing drawing out a smile are sold at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the country.