Town Of Bracebridge Seeks Feedback On Neighbourhood Park Improvements

The Town of Bracebridge is planning for the replacement of the playground equipment and related amenities at two neighbourhood parks;

Covered Bridge Park, 22 Lankin Avenue; and

Springdale Park, 1048 Springdale Park Road.

Both locations provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, play, and gathering, and serve as important community spaces for local residents and families.

The Town is seeking feedback from residents, park users, parents, caregivers, and children to help identify the types of play opportunities and features that are most important to the community. Feedback received will help inform future planning and design considerations for the parks.

Residents are encouraged to provide their feedback by participating in a short online survey.

To learn more and provide feedback, visit engagebracebridge.ca/springdalepark and engagebracebridge.ca/coveredbridgepark.