Ladies’ Charity Shoot Raises $22,480 For Local Bereavement Support

The annual Ladies Charity Shoot returned to the Barrie Gun Club on June 13, bringing together 329 participants for a day of learning, friendly competition, and generosity in support of Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre. This year’s event raised an incredible $22,480.70, making it the most successful Ladies Charity Shoot to date.

Since naming Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre as its charity partner in 2024, the event has raised more than $57,000 in support of hospice palliative care, grief and bereavement programs, and community services offered at no cost to individuals and families across Simcoe County.

Open to all experience levels, the Ladies Charity Shoot introduces participants to a variety of shooting sports in a safe and welcoming environment while raising funds for local families navigating grief, illness, and end-of-life care.

“The Ladies Charity Shoot continues to be one of those events that reminds us just how generous this community is,” said Kelly Hubard, Executive Director at Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre. “Year after year, the Barrie Gun Club, the organizing committee, volunteers, sponsors, and participants come together with incredible enthusiasm and generosity. We’re honoured by their continued support and the difference they’re making for local families.”

Proceeds from the event will help provide compassionate grief and bereavement support for children, caregiver resources, and other essential services for individuals and families facing some of life’s most difficult moments. Community fundraising events like the Ladies Charity Shoot play a vital role in ensuring these programs continue to be available at no cost.

“There are two goals to our Ladies Charity Shoot. We bring forward the awareness of firearm safety to women and help them to confront their fear and learn the truth about firearms. We have women who have attended for the last 5 years because they have so much fun. Some have gone further by obtaining their own firearms licence.” Said Karen Parisius, Ladies’ Charity Shoot Coordinator, “The other goal is to raise funds for our local charity, The Seasons Centre for Grieving Children, a charity close to my heart. They were there when my kids needed them, and now it’s my turn to give back. It’s the volunteers, the community and the businesses that come together for this special day to make it a great success. It’s a win-win for everyone. Knowledge Dispels Fear is what I always say. You have to learn before you judge.”

Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre extends its sincere thanks to the organizing committee, Barrie Gun Club members, volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who participated. Their continued generosity is helping provide comfort, compassion, and support to local families when they need it most.