Disaster Recovery Assistance Program Available For Armour, Burk’s Falls, French River, Sudbury, Orillia, Ramara And Kawartha Lakes

The Ontario government is providing financial assistance for communities affected by recent flooding from lakes, rivers and creeks. Residents, small businesses, farms and not-for-profit organizations in certain areas of Ottawa, Armour, Burk’s Falls, French River, Sudbury, Orillia, Ramara and Kawartha Lakes can apply to the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program for damage caused by the flooding that is not covered by insurance.

“We know that floods can have a devastating effect on residents, businesses and communities. That’s why we’re taking action to ensure that those impacted do not have to bear the unexpected costs of recovery alone,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government made a promise to protect Ontario and providing support in times of natural disasters is one way we are translating that commitment into action.”

On July 1, 2026, more than 150 millimeters of rain fell in parts of the City of Ottawa. Graham Creek and Stillwater Creek overflowed their banks, leading to overland flooding that caused damage to homes in the area.

In April 2026, snowmelt, saturated ground and repeated rainfall caused rivers, creeks and lakes to overflow, resulting in widespread flooding across areas in northeastern, central and eastern Ontario.

“Our government is committed to supporting residents before, during and after emergencies, so they can rebuild, recover and move forward,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response. “I want to thank everyone involved in response efforts, including first responders, municipal staff and Ontario Corps partners and volunteers who went above and beyond to help communities impacted by recent flooding events.”

The disaster assistance program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or to a small business, farm or not-for-profit organization. Eligible applicants can receive financial assistance for emergency expenses including:

clean up expenses

costs to repair or replace essential property

basic emergency expenses like evacuation costs.

For more information on eligibility, visit ontario.ca/DisasterAssistance for program guidelines. The application deadline is November 16, 2026.