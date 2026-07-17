North Bay OPP Charge Bracebridge Resident With Impaired

A Bracebridge resident is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after a traffic stop on Highway 94 in the Municipality of Callander.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols on Highway 94 when they observed a vehicle weaving within its lane and crossing the centre line.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and, while speaking with the driver, observed signs of alcohol impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing. During a search incident to arrest, officers located open alcohol and cannabis within the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Paul Augustine, 63 years old from Bracebridge has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

· Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on September 1, 2026. In addition, the driver received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.