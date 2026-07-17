Preparation Prevents Tragedy: Lifesaving Society Ontario Urges Water Safety Readiness For National Drowning Prevention Week

Drowning is preventable, especially when you’re prepared. As National Drowning Prevention Week (July 19–27) approaches, the Lifesaving Society is calling on Ontarians to ‘Prepare to be Water Smart’ by prioritizing preparation to ensure a safe and enjoyable summer on the water.

“Water safety starts before you leave the house,” says the Society’s Stephanie Bakalar. “It’s about planning ahead, understanding the risks, and making sure you have the gear, tools, and skills to stay safe. There are common factors in drownings, by recognizing these risks Ontarian’s can make safer choices and reduce drowning incidents,” explains Bakalar.

Common Risk Factors

Not wearing a lifejacket: In 92% of drowning deaths that occurred while boating, victims were not wearing a lifejacket

Being a weak or non-swimmer: In 39% of fatalities that occurred while swimming, the victims were weak or non-swimmers

Absent or distracted adult supervision of children: For children under age 5, supervision was absent or distracted in 98% of drowning fatalities

Consuming alcohol: Alcohol impairment is a factor in 30% of recreational boating and 26% of fatalities that happen while swimming.

Being alone: Swimming alone is a factor in 37% of drowning fatalities, while boating alone is a factor in 30%.

Four Steps to Safety

To help families stay protected, the Lifesaving Society recommends four essential steps before heading to the water:

Know before you go: Choose lifeguard-supervised settings and use the Lifesaving Society’s Water Smart® Tip Cards (available in 17 languages) to learn how to make safe choices.

Talk about your safety plan: Discuss rules and Water Smart messages – stay within arms’ reach, swim with a buddy, wear a lifejacket. Review “what-if” scenarios as a family to ensure everyone knows how to behave safely.

Pack with a “just in case” attitude: Always bring a lifejacket for everyone and a first aid kit. Include safety equipment relevant to your activity such as a whistle, throw rope, and boat safety kit.

Become a lifesaver: Learn to swim – make sure you can meet the Swim to Survive® standard, and take Swim for Life® swimming lessons, first aid and CPR, and Bronze Medallion courses to learn how to save yourself and others.