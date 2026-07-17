Former Director Of Recreation In Bracebridge Receives National Award

The Town of Bracebridge is proud to share that former Director of Recreation, Cindy O’Regan, has been named a recipient of the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA) Award of Merit, one of the highest honours in the parks and recreation profession in Canada. Mayor Rick Maloney presented the award at yesterday’s Town Council meeting on behalf of the CPRA.

The Award of Merit recognizes individuals who have made outstanding and sustained contributions to the advancement of parks and recreation and whose leadership has had a meaningful impact on communities and the industry.

Cindy retired from the Town of Bracebridge in 2025 following a career spanning decades in municipal recreation. During her 11 years with the Town, she led transformative improvements to recreation services, facilities, and programs, helping establish Bracebridge as a leader in community recreation.

Among her many accomplishments, Cindy served as project lead for the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, the largest infrastructure project in the Town’s history. She also championed the implementation of the Leisure Access Program, helping eliminate financial barriers to recreation participation, introduced free recreation memberships for residents over 90 years of age, led the development of the Town’s first Recreation, Parks and Trails Master Plan, and supported numerous community-driven initiatives, including the Peake Fields Disc Golf Course and Three Amigos Dog Park.

Prior to joining the Town of Bracebridge, Cindy held senior recreation leadership positions in British Columbia, where she managed major capital projects, developed innovative community programs, and led the delivery of significant cultural and sporting events.

The CPRA Award of Merit celebrates individuals whose work has advanced the parks and recreation sector through exceptional leadership, innovation, and service. Cindy’s career exemplifies these qualities and continues to serve as an inspiration to recreation professionals across the country.

The Town extends congratulations to Cindy on this well-deserved honour and thanks her for the lasting contributions she has made to the community.