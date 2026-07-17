Theft Of Boats In Gravenhurst Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking information in relation to the theft and attempted theft of two boats that occurred over the weekend.

On July 12, 2026 at 6:20 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a stolen boat that had occurred sometime between Friday, July 10 and early Sunday morning, July 12, 2026. The boat, a black 24′ 2023 Sea Ray valued at approximately $100,000, had been docked at Dock E at the Gravenhurst Wharf located at 165 Steamship Bay Road, Gravenhurst. The boat was taken away on a trailer that was also stolen from the Gravenhurst Wharf. The boat and trailer were recovered, abandoned, on Sedore Road in Gravenhurst after apparent issues arose with the trailer. Information from members of the public indicates that the boat and trailer had been on Sedore Road since the very early morning hours of July 12.

The police investigation also revealed that a second boat, a 2023 Dayliner VR5, had been tampered with, possibly with the intention of stealing it, at Dock D at the Gravenhurst Wharf.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Steamship Bay Road, North Muldrew Lake Road, James Street and Muskoka Road to check any surveillance cameras for images of the stolen boat, in particular during the overnight to early morning hours of July 11/12, 2026. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Incident number E260990992.