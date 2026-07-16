Health Unit: Stay Safe During Wildfire Smoke Events And Hot Weather

Simcoe Muskoka is experiencing its first air quality alert of the year due to wildfires in northern Ontario. Wildfire smoke can travel hundreds of kilometres and affect communities far from active fires. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reminds residents to take steps to protect themselves from exposure to wildfire smoke, know the signs of smoke-related illness and understand when to get medical care.

Breathing wildfire smoke can affect your health. Limit the amount of time you spend outdoors and avoid strenuous activity when the air quality is poor. Stay informed by checking air quality alerts and check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), which can help you make decisions about your health.

Hot weather and poor air quality can happen at the same time because air pollution levels often rise during extreme heat. Extreme heat can cause severe illness. When both a heat warning and an air quality warning are in place, most people should prioritize keeping cool.

If you need to be outside, consider wearing a well-fitted respirator, such as an N95 or equivalent, to reduce your exposure to wildfire smoke. Keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed when temperatures are comfortable, using a portable HEPA air cleaner and setting your home’s ventilation system to recirculate mode. Reduce indoor air pollution sources by avoiding smoking and vaping, burning candles or incense, using wood stoves, and products that release strong fumes.

Consider spending time in public buildings with cleaner indoor air, such as libraries, community centres or shopping malls. When driving, keep windows closed and use the recirculate setting. If smoke is causing symptoms, move to a location with cleaner air and follow advice from your health-care provider.

Wildfire smoke can affect everyone, but some people are at greater risk of health effects. This includes infants and young children, older adults, pregnant people, people with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease, people who smoke, and people who work, exercise or spend long periods outdoors.

Pay attention to how you and those in your care feel during air quality alerts. Wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and affect the lungs and heart. Seek medical attention if you experience shortness of breath, wheezing or asthma attacks, a severe cough, dizziness, chest pain or heart palpitations. Call 911 right away if you think you are having a medical emergency, such as a heart attack or stroke.

For more information about wildfire smoke and your health, visit smdhu.org/WildfireSmoke.