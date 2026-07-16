15 Charges Laid After Marine Patrols Conducted On Balsam Lake

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Snow-Vehicle, All-Terrain Vehicle, Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) Unit conducted joint patrols on Balsam Lake over the weekend.

On both Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 2026, OPP SAVE conducted joint marine patrols on Balsam Lake with officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment. The initiative focused on boater education, community engagement and ensuring compliance with marine safety regulations during a busy summer weekend on the water.

Officers made approximately 47 contacts with members of the boating community, providing information and reinforcing safe boating practices. Despite heavy marine traffic, officers observed a high level of compliance among boaters.

Enforcement activity resulted in 15 charges under the Canada Shipping Act (CSA) and Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA), including:

Fail to have required personal flotation devices (PFDs) – 2 counts

Open liquor on a vessel – 8 counts

Operate vessel underway with open liquor – 2 counts

Fail to register vessel following change of ownership – 1 count

Fail to carry a required fire extinguisher – 1 count

Towing on a personal watercraft with insufficient seating for all occupants – 1 count

Officers also conducted four Approved Screening Device (ASD) tests. No ALERT or FAIL readings were recorded. In addition, multiple educational warnings were issued relating to boating safety equipment and required vessel documentation.

During the weekend, officers also attended the Shadow Lake Association Annual General Meeting, where they had the opportunity to engage with members of the local community and discuss marine safety and responsible boating practices.

The OPP reminds all boaters that carrying the required safety equipment, wearing a lifejacket or PFD, and ensuring vessels are properly equipped and documented contribute to a safer experience for everyone on Ontario’s waterways.

Anyone who observes unsafe boating behaviour or suspects an impaired vessel operator is encouraged to contact police immediately. In an emergency, call 911. Non-emergency incidents can be reported to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.