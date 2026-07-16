Bracebridge Memorial Arena Redevelopment Project Advances With Council Approval

The Town of Bracebridge has reached another major milestone in the redevelopment of the former Memorial Arena site, with Council approving a Zoning By-law Amendment that moves the affordable housing project one step closer to construction.

The approval establishes the planning framework needed to support the redevelopment of the municipally owned property into a vibrant, mixed-income residential community. The proposed development will deliver over 100 new housing units, including a minimum of 25 per cent affordable housing in each building, helping to address one of Council’s highest priorities, increasing housing supply and affordability while strengthening the downtown core.

Since launching the redevelopment process in 2025, the project has advanced through each stage of planning, procurement and partnership development, reflecting the Town’s long-term commitment to increasing housing opportunities in Bracebridge.

The redevelopment is being advanced through a collaboration between the Town of Bracebridge, Greystone Project Management Inc., Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North and The District Municipality of Muskoka. Together, everyone involved is working to redevelop an underutilized municipal property to provide a mix of affordable and attainable housing while supporting the vision set out in the Town’s Downtown Master Plan.

While this approval marks a significant milestone, additional work remains before construction can begin. The Town will continue working collaboratively with Greystone Project Management Inc., Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North and The District Municipality of Muskoka as the project moves into the next phase, including detailed design, site plan approval, engineering review and the completion of the required agreements.