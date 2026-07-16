OPP Urges Drivers And Passengers To Buckle Up After Preventable Deaths

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that wearing a seat belt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent death and serious injury in a collision.

From January 1, to June 30, 2026, 32 people lost their lives on OPP patrolled roads where the lack of seat belt use or proper child restraint was a contributing factor. These fatalities serve as a tragic reminder that failing to wear a seat belt can have irreversible consequences.

Despite ongoing awareness campaigns and enforcement efforts, some drivers and passengers continue to take unnecessary risks by not buckling up. Seat belts are designed to keep vehicle occupants securely positioned during a collision, significantly reducing the likelihood of being ejected from the vehicle or sustaining fatal injuries.

For children, proper restraint use is especially important. Child car seats and booster seats are designed to provide the protection young passengers need at each stage of development and can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death in a collision. Parents and caregivers have the responsibility to ensure child restraints are appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight, correctly installed, and used on every trip. For more information visit Choosing a child car seat | ontario.ca

The OPP will continue to educate motorists and enforce Ontario’s seat belt laws throughout the year. Drivers can expect officers to remain vigilant in identifying seat belt violations as part of ongoing efforts to reduce fatalities and keep Ontario’s roads safe.