Shark Sandwich – PARRY SOUND – 80’s Dance Party in support of Campfire Circle

Get ready to dance the night away at the most rad 80’s Dance Party in town! We’re bringing all the classic hits, neon vibes, and retro moves for an epic night of fun.

Join us THIS SATURDAY, July 18th for the 2nd Annual Shark Sandwich Benefit Concert in support of Campfire Circle, featuring Trev Hammer at the Jolly Roger Inn.

Canada’s favourite party band (from Edmonton, Alberta), Shark Sandwich, as well as local troubadour Trev Hammer, are set to deliver high-energy dance rock ‘n’ roll while raising funds for Campfire Circle. With a history of raising significant funds for local charities, these awesome bands are ready to hit the stage to help create more healing through happiness for the campers and their families.

Ticket site is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shark-sandwich-parry-sound-80s-dance-party-tickets-1987644053871?aff=oddtdtcreator