Town Of Bracebridge And OPSEU Local 305 Ratify New Four-Year Collective Agreement

Mayor Graydon Smith confirmed that the terms of a new four-year Collective Agreement between the Town of Bracebridge and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 305 were ratified by Town Council on August 10, 2021.

OPSEU Local 305 represents approximately 44 full-time and temporary staff working in a variety of operational, recreational, programming, clerical, administrative and technical positions throughout the Corporation.

The new agreement will replace the one that expired on May 31, 2021. The new collective agreement will run from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2025.

The tentative settlement was reached on July 28, 2021 and was ratified during voting by the Union on August 10, 2021.

Mayor Smith acknowledged the commitment of the parties in reaching a new four year agreement. “I am pleased that an agreement was reached between OPSEU and the Town of Bracebridge, an agreement which is fair and reasonable, particularly in light of the challenges we have all faced over the last 17 months during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Smith.

Deputy Mayor Maloney, a member of the negotiating committee, indicated that “the new agreement met the bargaining mandate by achieving benefit cost containment and fair wage adjustments.”

The settlement provides for a wage increase of 1% on June 1, 2021 with subsequent increases of 1.5% effective June 1 in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024. The settlement also provides for cost containment on extended health benefits while still providing a competitive and comprehensive plan for staff while realizing long-term savings for the community.