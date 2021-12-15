TLDSB Student Census Launches In The New Year

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) has announced the launch of the TLDSB Student Census to begin on January 17, 2022.

“We are hoping all students and families contribute to the Student Census, as it will give us a better understanding of the individuals we serve. The information collected will help us make decisions that align with our community,” said TLDSB Director of Education Wes Hahn.

The online Census will collect identity-based data about race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ability, and socio-economic status. Questions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation are grade-level appropriate, consistent with The Ontario Curriculum, Health and Physical Education (2019). Kindergarten to Grade 6 students will not be asked about sexual orientation.

For students in Kindergarten to Grade 8, the Census is to be completed with their parents/guardians at home online. Parents/guardians will receive a secure link to the Census form via email and paper copies are available upon request from each school’s office. Students in Grades 9 through 12 will have the opportunity to complete the Census online in class with parent/guardian consent.

“It is important to know that the Student Census is confidential and voluntary, but not anonymous,” said Superintendent of Learning Jennifer Johnston. “Individual responses, and all personal student and family information, will remain strictly confidential, protected under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.”

The information students and families provide will help greatly in the areas of improving learning opportunities and outcomes for all students, supporting the diversity of our students and families, improving access to services, increasing student engagement, identifying groups of students being underserved, eliminating barriers to learning, reducing challenges faced by some students and families, and using resources to enhance programs and services.

For more information about the TLDSB Student Census, including frequently asked questions, visit the Student Census page on the Board’s website.