Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 17 with 100 per cent of proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!

The mission for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is to provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth to help them reach their full potential. Over 320,000 youth have been supported through multi-year development programs in the foundation’s 50-year history.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps this Camp Day and the incredible impact that the foundation has had in empowering and inspiring so many deserving young people year after year,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

“The growth opportunities and experiences delivered at our seven Tims Camps would not be possible without the support and generosity of Tims restaurant owners and Tims guests who have made the annual Camp Day campaign a phenomenal success. I encourage everyone to join us on July 17 and purchase a hot or iced coffee to help make an impact in the lives of young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed.”

Camp Day was kickstarted in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada who donated 24 hours of sales to the Tim Horton Children’s Camp in Tatamagouche, N.S. The initiative expanded to all Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada in 1991. Tim Hortons, Tims restaurant owners and guests have collectively raised over $12.7 million on Camp Day last year and a total of over $250 million has been raised since 1991.

“Camp Day is the Foundation’s most important fundraiser of the year. Thanks to the dedication of restaurant owners and their guests, we are able to continue empowering youth, and help them build the futures they envision for themselves,” says Caroline Barham, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and Tim Hortons restaurant owner.

“I am proud to be a part of something so special, so impactful, and so FUN. And that’s really, what this day is all about. Seeing and feeling the collective power of the Tim Hortons community. One coffee at a time!”

“Camp provided me with the confidence early in my adolescence to take on challenges, develop lifelong friendships, and pursue my ambitions,” says Brandon Hayashi, former Tims Camper.

“Spending time immersed in nature at Tim Hortons Foundation Camps deepened my connection to the environment, fostering an appreciation for the natural world that continues to inspire me today. The confidence I gained in interacting with peers and mentors at camp laid the groundwork for developing the essential skills I need to work alongside my patients, a critical aspect of my journey in medical school.”

How to support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps on Camp Day: