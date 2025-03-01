Three In Custody After Violent Incident On Southwood Road

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals with multiple serious offences in Gravenhurst.
On February 27, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a call from a resident on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst after a man showed up at his door asking for help. The man described that he had been at a nearby residence and suffered harm, however he was able to flee on foot to find help.
Police attended and paramedics ensured that the victims medical needs were met and that he was safe.
The Muskoka Crime Unit with the support of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), the OPP K9 Unit and Bracebridge OPP detachment members, executed a search warrant at the involved address and have taken three people into custody.
Police have charged 26-year-old Ashton Carnegie of Bracebridge and 33-year-old Brandon Reed of Gravenhurst each with the following offences:
- Forcible Confinement
- Robbery using Firearm
- Assault with a Weapon
- Assault
- Pointing a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Firearm- Use While Committing Offence
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Police have also charged 52-year-old Jody Spears of Gravenhurst with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Robbery using Firearm
- Assault with a Weapon
- Assault
- Pointing a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
- Firearm- Use While Committing Offence
The three accused parties have been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 1, 2025 to answer to their charges.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous, and therefore will not have to testify in court.