Take Part In Georgian’s Virtual Event For National Day For Truth And Reconciliation

Georgian College Indigenous Services, will host a special event to mark Sept. 30 – the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day is an opportunity to reflect upon the devastating legacy of residential schools and to become more aware of our collective responsibilities for reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and nations.

In the Spirit of Reconciliation: A National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an opportunity for Georgian students, employees and the community to join in an engaging conversation about what we can do to honour the spirit of reconciliation on Sept. 30 and every day.

This virtual event will feature Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux, Honourary Witness to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Hearings.

Dr. Wesley-Esquimaux has written several academic articles focused on the history of intergenerational trauma that Indigenous Peoples continue to experience in their day-to-day lives. She is also deeply committed to environmental and humanitarian causes.

In 2013, Dr. Wesley-Esquimaux joined Lakehead University as the Vice-Provost for Aboriginal Initiatives. In 2016, Lakehead appointed her as the first Chair in Canada dedicated to Truth and Reconciliation. Her mandate includes providing advice to Lakehead’s president on issues regarding Indigenous Peoples, and engaging people across Canada in a dialogue on diversity, collaboration and inclusion.

The event is free and starts at 11 a.m. It will be offered online through Webex. You can register for the event on EventBrite.