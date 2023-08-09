SWS Boatworks Is Hosting Ladies Night On Thurs. Aug. 10th

From SWS Muskoka:
Hey, fabulous ladies! Can you believe July is already over?
But no worries, because August Ladies Night is coming up fast!
Get ready for a night full of fun with vendors, live music, a fabulous fashion show, delicious drinks, scrumptious food, and even yoga! Plus, our Pop-up Shops will be open late for an amazing shopping extravaganza. Save the date and let’s make this August night one to remember!
When: Thursday August 10th 5pm-9pm
Where: SWS Boatworks at 112 Juddhaven Road in Minett on Lake Rosseau (Wallace Bay)