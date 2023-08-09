Dockside Festival Of The Arts Returns To Gravenhurst Aug. 18th – 20th

On the weekend of August 18th – 20th, Dockside Festival of the Arts and its sister festival Muskoka Music Festival, return to beautiful Gravenhurst, Ontario, for the 2023 edition! Today we are excited to unveil the official Dockside Stage schedule, including daily morning BINGO, Songwriters’ Circles, and headlining performances from the likes of Alex Pangman & The Sweet Hots, Lindy Vopnfjörð, Kunlé, Clerel, and share the incredible group of artisans joining us this year. All of the daytime programming and artisan village at the Gravenhurst Muskoka Wharf Special Events Field is by donation. “I can’t believe our festival is seven years old! I’m so delighted to be welcoming my musical hero, Loreena McKennitt to Gravenhurst this month,” shares Miranda Mulholland founder and Artistic Director of the Muskoka Music Festival. “It’s been my absolute pleasure to curate a lineup of so many talented artists who will be gracing our Dockside stage all weekend long alongside our incredible artisans. We hope that the community will join us to celebrate arts, music, food, and summer this upcoming August weekend!” More info can be found here. While guests are experiencing the amazing vendors & artisans at Dockside, the Dockside Stage will feature songwriters’ circles and performances from Alex Pangman & The Sweet Hots, Alli Sunshine, Bet Smith, Briar Summers, Claire Davis, Clerel, Clever Hopes, Dayna Manning, Doghouse Orchestra, Eamon McGrath, Highway 11 Corridor Ukulele Players, Jade Hilton, John McMillan, Kunlé, Liam Kearney, Lindy Vopnfjörð, Miranda Mulholland, Talia Hannah, and the commune. As part of Muskoka Music Festival, Multi-award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and musician Loreena McKennitt will grace the Opera House Stage for a sold-out Saturday evening performance. McKennitt will be accompanied by The Bookends, a Stratford-based Celtic band, and several of their songs will also be included in the sets. JUNO Award-nominated, award-winning, and internationally renowned contemporary folk artist Dayna Manning will commence the special evening of music. In an effort to make all of this amazing music more accessible, many of the shows are by donation. We work hard to make art accessible. Please consider contributing if you can at the marked stations in the park in appreciation for the talent on offer and to support our not-for-profit festivals. For the ultimate experience, there are only 3 VIP Packages still available. Pick one up now before they are gone!