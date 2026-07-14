Summer Fun Continues At Hale Muskoka With Culinary Events And Cabin Shop Opening

Gravenhurst-based venue and market Hale Muskoka is keeping the summer fun going at the site with two upcoming culinary events alongside the opening of a new permanent retail space.

Created as a hub for culture, food and events, Hale Muskoka launched last year. It offers local goods, fine foods and a variety of experiences at its five acres of historic farmland on Bethune Drive. Known for its Friday outdoor markets, Hale is opening a new permanent retail space with a focus on premium Canadian-made goods in late July. For the foodies in the area, the destination is also hosting a charcuterie event on July 25 and a celebrity chef burger competition on Aug. 9.

The second annual Board & Barrel: Charcuterie Experience offers the chance to make and taste curated charcuterie pairings. Hale Muskoka is partnering with St. Catherine’s-based Fat Rabbit restaurant and butchery for the event. Fat Rabbit chefs Justin Upper, head butcher and charcutier, and Dan Puglia will guide guests through the experience.

“Justin’s work helped earn Fat Rabbit a place on Air Canada enRoute’s Top 10 Best New Restaurants of 2024 [and] recognition in the Michelin Guide and Canada’s 100 Best,” said Eric Abugov, founder of Hale Muskoka. “Their approach reflects a commitment to flavour, sustainability, and the kind of hospitality that turns a meal into a lasting experience.”

Each participant gets a Hale charcuterie board with a selection of artisanal preserves, meats and cheeses provided by Jesse Tree Fine Foods, one of Hale’s regular vendors. There are four sessions available with a ticket cost of $60 per person. The day will also include a free open-air market with ready-to-drink cocktails, cheeses, breads, meats and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another repeat event from Hale Muskoka’s inaugural year, the Smash & Sear: Best in Burger Competition is back for another round. The competition on Sun., Aug. 9 will pit celebrity chefs Melanie Robinson, Gene Carpenter, Dylan James, Spencer Wolf and Bradley Yip against each other to see who can make the best smash burger.

Chefs will use grills from Broil King, meat from Rowe Beef and cheese from Jesse Tree Fine Foods to create their take on a culinary classic with Muskoka-sourced ingredients. The judging panel includes more notable names in the Canadian culinary world. Chefs Joel Gray, Charmaine Broughton, Melanie Dunkelman and Ben Kersley will join Rob Rowe, co-founder and owner of Rowe Beef Co., to taste the burgers and crown a winner.

Tickets for the competition cost $35 per person with staggered arrival times between noon and 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy wines from the award-winning Grange of Prince Edward winery and craft beers from Muskoka Brewery with their burgers.

Similar to the charcuterie experience, those who aren’t attending the paid event are welcome to peruse the market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market is free to attend and will have local vendors, live music and family-friendly activities.

Hale’s weekly markets are also free to attend and run from noon to 5 p.m. every Friday until Oct. 9. Along with the outdoor markets, Hale Muskoka is opening its new permanent retail space, called Cabin, in late July. Cabin will operate Thursdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cabin will showcase everything from everyday essentials to handcrafted gifts, decor and food. The boutique will introduce product lines from River House Market linens, Damascus Soaps, Solly’s Craft Sodas and Sel St Laurent to Muskoka. It will also feature collaborations and limited-edition collections with Candy Goddess, Sandi Dunkelman Pottery and David Drown Pottery.

“Inspired by the natural surroundings and passionate community of artists, growers and makers, the picturesque destination was designed to foster authentic experiences that embrace the outdoors and support local businesses,” Abugov said.