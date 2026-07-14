Crews Battle Significant Structure Fire On Lake Joseph Road Monday Night

Seguin Fire Services were dispatched to a reported large fire in the area of Lake Joseph Road at 22:58 on July 13. Within minutes, the call was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire.

A total of 24 firefighters responded to the incident involving an approximately 4,200-square-foot commercial building, which was heavily involved in fire upon their arrival.

The building was destroyed, along with two small outbuildings and two vehicles.

Firefighters remained on scene until approximately 6:00 a.m. to fully extinguish the blaze, and Lake Joseph Road was closed during that time to allow for tanker shuttle operations.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined; however, it is not considered suspicious at this time.