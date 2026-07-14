Nuit Blanche North Returns To Downtown Huntsville On July 18

Over 100 Artists, 32 Free Activities and Performances Transform Downtown into a Celebration of Art, Community and Creativity

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is excited to present the 14th annual Nuit Blanche North, returning to downtown Huntsville on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

One of Muskoka’s most anticipated arts events, Nuit Blanche North will once again transform the downtown core into a vibrant nighttime playground featuring 32 unique activities and performances by more than 100 local and visiting artists. Best of all, the event is completely free to attend.

This year’s theme, “Into the Wild,” invites audiences to explore the many ways we connect with each other and the natural world. Through immersive installations, interactive experiences, visual art, music, theatre, dance, film, sculpture and street performance, artists will interpret the wild spaces around us and within us.

“Each year Nuit Blanche North brings thousands of people together to experience art in unexpected ways,” said Dan Watson, Artistic Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “This year’s theme encourages audiences to embrace curiosity, creativity and connection while exploring a remarkable range of artistic experiences throughout downtown Huntsville.”

Four Creative Zones to Explore

Visitors are encouraged to wander through four distinct event zones, each offering a unique collection of performances and artistic experiences.

Zone 1 – Town Hall & Main Street West

Highlights include:

Good Enough Live Karaoke , an interactive karaoke party where the audience becomes the star.

, an interactive karaoke party where the audience becomes the star. Dreams of a Forest , an immersive installation combining visual art, audience participation and live music.

, an immersive installation combining visual art, audience participation and live music. Wild Procession / Listening Body , a community dance journey beginning on Main Street and culminating with performances on the Algonquin Theatre stage.

, a community dance journey beginning on Main Street and culminating with performances on the Algonquin Theatre stage. Where the Wild Things Are , an interactive storybook adventure presented by Huntsville Theatre Company.

, an interactive storybook adventure presented by Huntsville Theatre Company. The community-created TD Bank Monster Mural and Patchwork Perspectives community quilt project.

Zone 2 – Main Street

Visitors can enjoy:

World-class street performers at the Busker Pitch , featuring Rockabilly Joe (8pm), Darling Darling (9pm) and Steve Goodtime (10pm).

, featuring Rockabilly Joe (8pm), Darling Darling (9pm) and Steve Goodtime (10pm). Into the Wild by Science North, featuring hands-on science and environmental activities.

by Science North, featuring hands-on science and environmental activities. Interactive art experiences including Wild Impressions: A Silk Screen Experience , Who’s There? , Sewn By Nature , and Wild About Care .

, , , and . Unique installations such as Concrete & Canopy and Insomnia: A Nocturnal Chase.

Zone 3 – River Mill Park

Music and interactive experiences take centre stage with:

High-energy performances by Trash Panda (8pm) and SHOUT! The Band (9:30pm)

(8pm) and (9:30pm) The glow-in-the-dark Foam Zone and community drum circle Rhythmania .

and community drum circle . Artistic installations including Lightsweetcrude , Infestation , and A Portrait of Your Imagination .

, , and . Hands-on creative experiences and body art activities.

Zone 4 – Town Docks

The waterfront comes alive with:

HASA: The Aerial Space Show (8pm & 10pm) featuring breathtaking aerial circus performances.

(8pm & 10pm) featuring breathtaking aerial circus performances. The explosive NORTH FIRE CIRCUS Fire Show (11pm)

(11pm) The vibrant rhythms of Samba Squad (9pm)

(9pm) Join Me , a monumental octopus sculpture created from woven branches by artist Marc Walter.

, a monumental octopus sculpture created from woven branches by artist Marc Walter. Interactive art projects including From Field to Frame, Creative Wild Creature Collage, and Muskoka Life Line.

Road Closures and Parking Information

To accommodate the event, the following closures will be in effect:

Main Street Closure

Main Street will be closed between Centre Street and Brunel Road beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 .

. The roadway will reopen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.

River Mill Parking Lot Closure

The River Mill Park parking lot will close beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 .

. The parking lot will reopen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and utilize available municipal parking throughout downtown Huntsville. This is a rain or shine event.

Community Support

Nuit Blanche North is made possible through the generous support of TD Bank, the Downtown Huntsville BIA, and the Province of Ontario through the Experience Ontario Program.

For a complete event schedule and site map, visit:

https://www.huntsvillefestival.ca/nuit-blanche-north