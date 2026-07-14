Stolen Construction Equipment From Gravenhurst Found In Whitby

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking information related to the theft of construction equipment that occurred over the weekend.

On July 13, 2026 at 2:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a theft of construction equipment, a skid steer valued at $70,000, from an address on Highway 11 North between Kilworthy Road and Rainbow Circle, in Gravenhurst. The theft occurred sometime over the course of the weekend (July 11 – 12, 2026).

Police were able to track the equipment to an address in Whitby and have recovered the stolen property. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Incident number E260995644.