OPP Looking For Witness After Collision On Hwy. 400 Northbound Off Ramp At Hwy 12

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision and requesting witnesses to connect with police.

On Thursday July 2 2026, shortly before 6:00 p.m. members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Orillia OPP and the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) Team were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover at the Highway 400 northbound off ramp at Highway 12 in Tay Township.

The motor vehicle driver was sent to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.