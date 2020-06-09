YWCA Muskoka To Host Online Panel About Engaging Women In Municipal Politics On June 16

A message from YWCA Muskoka:

Curious about running in the next municipal election? On Tuesday June 16, Muskoka residents will have an opportunity to listen to a live online panel aimed at engaging more women in municipal politics.

The Have a Seat panel (via Zoom video chat) will include four leaders who will be sharing their experience, challenges and insights on running an electoral campaign, their experience on council, the issues affecting Muskoka residents and why it is important to have women around decision-making tables. Currently in Muskoka, there are 52 municipal councillors. Of these, only 16 (30%) are women.

Speakers for this event are: Kemi Akapo, councillor for the City of Peterborough; Susan Mazan, councillor for Muskoka Lakes Township; Nancy Alcock, district councillor and deputy mayor for the Town of Huntsville, and Audrey Van Petegem, a candidate in the most recent election in Gravenhurst and Muskoka entrepreneur. The event will be moderated by YWCA Community Relations Coordinator, Laura Sundy.

Have a Seat is a joint project of the District of Muskoka with YWCA Muskoka funded by the Government of Canada WAGE through the Federation of Community Municipalities.

For more information or to register, visit the YWCA Muskoka website.