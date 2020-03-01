YWCA And District Host Workshop For Women Curious About Running For Municipal Office

The District of Muskoka (District) and YWCA Muskoka are hosting a one-day workshop on Saturday, March 28th for women who are curious about running in the next municipal election. Participants will hear from a variety of speakers who will share their experience of running for a seat on Municipal Council, what the job entails, and also learn about how these leadership positions have an impact on the issues that affect our everyday lives here in Muskoka.

The free event will take place from 10-3 p.m. at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena and will include:

Keynote speaker: Jennifer Grigg, Certified Body Language Coach – Build confidence through body language and improve your communication skills!

A panel discussion with female councillors about their experience running for a seat on Municipal Council, what the job entails and what you can expect.

“The Issues” – local experts will provide insight into the issues that impact our everyday lives here in Muskoka.

Municipal Elections 101 – Election key dates, candidate qualifications, campaigning and much more.

If you want to be a change maker and contribute to the sustainability and well-being of our community, then please have a seat! Register by March 20, 2020 with the following link: https://forms.muskoka.on.ca/Have-A-Seat_Engaging-Women-in-Muskoka-Politics

The District, in partnership with YWCA Muskoka, received a grant of $5,000 through the Towards Parity in Municipal Politics (Towards Parity) project that is sponsored by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and funded by the Department for Women and Gender Equality. The Towards Parity program funds local initiatives that strengthen opportunities or reduce barriers for women and allow them to fully participate in local government. The District of Muskoka is one of grant 20 recipients across Canada. Currently in Muskoka, there are 52 municipal councillors. Of these, only 16 (30%) are women. Women offer valuable and unique perspectives, as they often experience daily life differently than men.

For more information about the project and for updates on the workshop, please contact YWCA Muskoka at: 705-645-9827.