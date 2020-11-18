Young Driver Charged After Damaging Two Houses In Orillia

The OPP in Orillia have charged a young person with driving offences following a collision in which a vehicle struck two houses.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, shortly after 8:00 a.m., police received a call reporting that a vehicle had struck the callers house on Colborne Street and had come to rest at a house across the road. Responding Officers attended with Paramedics who transported the driver to hospital with minor injuries.

A traffic investigation ensued and the 17-year-old female driver from Rama First Nation has been charged with Careless driving and Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver.