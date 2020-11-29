You Can Get A Flu Shot On Thursday, December. 3rd In Gravenhurst

Here is an opportunity for you.

This year especially, is an important year to get a flu shot. The flu shot has been shown to reduce the number of doctor visits, hospitalizations and deaths related to influenza. It can also alleviate some of the pressures faced by the medical community who are dealing with the constraints of COVID-19. Flu shots are the best defense for you to protect yourself, your family and those you care for. The Town, in support of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and in collaboration with Muskoka Paramedics, is encouraging everyone to get their flu shot and will be offering a community influenza vaccination clinic in Gravenhurst on Thursday, December 3rd at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre.

Muskoka Paramedic Services are pleased to be able to offer this walk-in flu vaccination clinic in Gravenhurst from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the main entrance of the Centennial Centre. Face coverings will be mandatory, and hand hygiene stations will be available and clearly marked. In order to control the flow of people, and limit the number of individuals in the building, no more than 6 people will be provided access at one time. Signage and volunteers to assist will be present.