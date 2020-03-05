Worker Suffers Serious Injuries After Explosion In Haliburton

On March 4, 2020 Haliburton Highlands OPP was contacted by the Highlands East Fire Department in relation to an explosion that occurred at a residence under construction on Aspen Lane. Initial investigation indicated that a single worker was on scene preparing the site for work to be initiated later that morning when the explosion occurred.

The worker was transported from the scene via ambulance to a local hospital but was then transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries. Both the Ministry of Labour and the Ontario Fire Marshalls office were contacted and attended the scene. The investigation is on-going and the OFM remains on scene today.