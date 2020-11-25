Winter Weather Travel Advisory In Effect For This Morning

Several collisions have been reported this morning.

Weather advisory continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Hazard:

Snow, at times heavy, this morning

Additional snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres

Impacts:

Travel is expected to be impacted due to moderate to heavy snow, particularly on Highway 400 and Highway 11. Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.