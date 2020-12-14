Winter Weather Travel Advisory For This Afternoon And Evening In Barrie, Orillia

Weather advisory issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Weather advisory continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Snowfall in the 7 to 14 cm range, low visibility due to heavy falling snow and blowing snow are expected. Snow accumulating rapidly on roadways could make travel difficult during the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions should improve by midnight.

This Winter Weather Travel Advisory is due to lake effect snow that will develop later today.