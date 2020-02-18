Winter Weather Travel Advisory Continues

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

Snow will move over Central and Eastern Ontario today. Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm are expected, with a few locally higher amounts near 15 cm possible near Algonquin Park and the Ottawa River. Snow will taper off by this evening as a warm front moves through and temperatures rise to near or just above the freezing mark.

Poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and low visibility in briefly heavy snow are likely this morning. Both the morning commute and afternoon commute will be affected. Motorists are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.