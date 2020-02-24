Winter Storm Likely Wednesday And Wednesday Night

Special weather statement issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

A winter storm from a Texas Low appears likely to affect much of Southern Ontario and parts of Northeastern Ontario. Latest indications suggest that snow will move into Southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe Wednesday morning and spread northeastward reaching the Quebec border late Wednesday afternoon.

There remains much uncertainty regarding the track of this low, but total snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 cm are possible by Thursday morning.

Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibilities in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.