Windermere Beach Closed For Swimming Due To Small Fuel Spill

A message from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit:

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is advising the public of a small fuel spill into Lake Rosseau from a boat at the Windermere Marina. The affected area is in the vicinity of the Windermere Marina and Windermere Beach.

Windermere Beach has been closed for swimming. Private drinking water supplies may be impacted if they are drawn from the Windermere Park area of Lake Rosseau. Private well water under the direct influence of surface water in this area may also be impacted.

As a precaution, SMDHU is recommending that people do not swim in the vicinity of the Windermere Marina and Windermere Beach. SMDHU is further recommending for cottagers and residents in this area that private water supplies not be used if a sheen or fuel smell is present in surface water nearby and that an alternate water source be used. Drinking water samples can be submitted to a licensed laboratory for testing if you have a private water supply that may have been impacted by the recent fuel spill.

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) is monitoring the on-going clean-up.

More information about testing private water supplies through licensed laboratories can be found on the SMDHU website or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.