Wind Warning For Parry Sound – Rosseau – Port Carling – Port Severn 

Wind warning issued for:

Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario Sunday. This system will bring westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h beginning late Sunday afternoon. Winds are expected to ease by Monday morning.

Power outages are possible.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Special weather statement continued for:

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Special weather statement ended for:

City of Toronto,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

City of Hamilton,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Burlington – Oakville,

Strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h expected Sunday.

A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario Sunday with winds strengthening throughout the day. The highest winds are expected to be ushered in with the passage of a cold front late Sunday afternoon, where southwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h are forecast. Winds will ease by Monday morning.

Local power outages are possible. Strong winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

