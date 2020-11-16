Wind Gusts Of 96 Reported At Muskoka Airport During The Storm

A powerful Fall Storm tracked through Ontario Sunday and Sunday night, bringing widespread destructive winds and severe thunderstorms to southern Ontario and strong winds and wintry weather to northern Ontario.

The following is a summary of weather event information received by the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre.

Summary of official thunderstorm wind gusts in kilometres per hour:

Niagara District Airport: 141

Port Colborne: 131

Brampton-Caledon Airport: 120

Windsor Airport: 111

Baden Hill: 105

Region of Waterloo Airport: 104

Erieau: 102

Hamilton Munro Airport: 102

Point Petre: 102

Toronto Pearson Airport: 100

Chatham-Kent Airport: 100

Toronto Billy Bishop Airport: 98

Elora: 98

Vineland: 98

Muskoka Airport: 96

Mono Centre: 94

Western Islands: 91

Ridgetown: 91

Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport: 89

Egbert: 89

London Airport: 85

Harrow: 83

Mount Forest: 81

Peterborough Trent U: 81

Cobourg: 81

King City: 80

Widespread damage from these thunderstorms has been reported across southwestern and south-central Ontario, including snapped utility poles, downed trees, and roof damage.

Summary of official non-thunderstorm wind gusts in kilometres per hour:

Port Colborne: 131

Baden Hill: 122

Toronto Billy Bishop Airport: 119

Region of Waterloo Airport: 117

Western Islands: 115

Point Petre: 107

Chatham-Kent Airport: 98

Cobourg: 96

Wiarton Airport: 93

Windsor Airport: 91

Erieau: 91

Lagoon City: 91

Toronto Pearson Airport: 91

Mono Centre: 91

CFB Trenton: 89

Kingston: 89

Goderich: 87

London Airport: 87

Killarney: 87

Brantford Airport: 85

Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport: 85

Oshawa AIrport: 85

Welland: 83

Vineland: 83

Tobermory: 83

CFB Borden: 83

Harrow: 83

Ridgetown: 83

Muskoka Airport: 81

Great Duck Island: 81

Elora: 80

Niagara District Airport: 80

Sault Ste. Marie Airport: 80

Widespread damage from this synoptic wind has been reported across southwestern and south-central Ontario, including snapped utility poles and downed trees. Between the thunderstorms and synoptic winds, well over 200 000 customers lost power on Sunday across the province.

Summary of rainfall in millimetres:

Shaw Dam Lake*: 57.7

Massey*: 40.4

Quirke Lake*: 40.3

