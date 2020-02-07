Wind Chill Values Near -30 Expected Tonight For Some Areas

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Huntsville – Baysville

Port Carling – Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values near minus 30 are expected tonight into Saturday morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.