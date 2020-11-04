Wilberforce Resident Wins $50,000 With Instant Bingo

Bingo! Sally Stoughton of Wilberforce won a $50,000 top prize with Instant Bingo.

The winning ticket was purchased at Foodland on Essonville Line in Wilberforce.