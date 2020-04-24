What You Need To Know About The Two COVID19 Assessment Centres In Muskoka

Two COVID-19 Assessment Centres are open in Muskoka. Patient access to the Assessment Centres is by appointment only Monday through Friday. The Assessment Centres are not open for walk-in visits.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you must first contact your Family Doctor or Nurse Practitioner. It is an important step for your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner to be involved in your care.

Additional information is below if you do not have a primary care provider.

How do I book an appointment?

Your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner’s office will book an appointment for you, should you need one. Your primary care provider is here for you while delivering care in a new manner. Family Doctor and Nurse Practitioner offices in the area are available by phone.

If you do not have a Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, please call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or access the Ministry of Health Self Assessment Tool, in order to complete a self-assessment and provide you with next steps. After that, if you have been advised to attend a COVID-19 Assessment Centre, you will need book an appointment by calling the Assessment Centre Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 1-888-383-7009.

Why do I need to book an appointment?

Your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner wants to be involved in your care. The Assessment Centres are by appointment only so your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner can help you make the best decision for your care and provide any follow-up that is deemed necessary.

Our goal is to keep patients safe by ensuring we maintain physical distancing and appropriate cleaning practices for each patient appointment. This is best done when we pre-book and ensure that visits are spaced appropriately.

What happens at the Assessment Centre?

At the Assessment Centre you will be seen by a healthcare professional who will provide you with health information. The Assessment Centre will test for COVID-19 based on the most up to date guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the healthcare professional’s assessment.

If I am tested, how will I find out the results and how long will it take to get results?

If you are tested, it may take up to 7 days to receive results. The Province has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results from home. If you have not received your results after 7 days, please call your own Doctor or Nurse Practitioner. If you do not have a Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, you may call the Assessment Centre for guidance. Please do not call the 1-888-383-7009 phone line for your results – individual patient test results are not provided to the assessment center. (How do they call the Assessment Centre?

About the COVID-19 Assessment Centres in Muskoka:

These centres have been established in partnership with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, Algonquin Family Health Team, Cottage Country Family Health Team, North Muskoka Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Muskoka Paramedic Services and The District Municipality of Muskoka

To date, the Muskoka COVID-19 Assessment Centres have completed 240 tests and assessed over 250 patients. Testing numbers are specific to the Assessment Centre and

The Huntsville and Bracebridge Assessment Centres have adaptable capacity and can increase capacity in a surge situation. To date, we are meeting the requested demands for assessment and testing and do not have a wait list.