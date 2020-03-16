What You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Assessment Centre In Barrie

In order to meet the growing needs of area residents with medical concerns related to COVID-19, a dedicated assessment centre has been opened at 490 Huronia Road, Barrie. The assessment centre is located in the rear building of the Eagle Ridge complex and is not at the Huronia Urgent Care Clinic.

This week (Monday, March 16 to Sunday March 22), the assessment centre hours are as follows:

Monday, March 16: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 to Sunday, March 22: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

There may be lengthy waits at the assessment centre and your patience is appreciated. If you have a valid Ontario health card, please bring it with you, as it will expedite your visit.

At the assessment centre, you will be seen by a healthcare professional, who will provide you with the necessary care and instructions for follow up, if required. The swab test for COVID-19 is not being provided at the assessment centre; however, should the healthcare team determine that you require a swab, you will receive further information.

This assessment centre is a partnership between the Barrie Community Health Centre, Barrie and Community Family Medicine Clinics, Barrie and Community Family Health Team, Huronia Urgent Care Clinic, County of Simcoe, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Before visiting an assessment centre, individuals should first seek guidance on whether it is appropriate for them to do so. Ontarians can do so by using a new online self-assessment tool, calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or calling the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at 705-721-7520, 8:30 am – 8 pm and weekends 8:30 am – 4:30 pm. People should not go to an assessment centre unless they have symptoms of the COVID-19.