West Parry Sound OPP Take Two Impaired Drivers Off The Road

The West Parry Sound OPP responded (Nov 27, 2020 at 8:00 pm)) to a collision on Great North Road in Parry Sound. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Alexander Thompson, age 30 of Parry Sound, was charged with peration while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on January 7, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Then on November 28, 2020 at 3:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 69 north of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Jimmy Somers, age 57 of Britt, Ontario was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) (CC) and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on January 7, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 65th and 66th drivers charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads and trails are safe from alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. All motorists should expect to be stopped and/or encounter a RIDE program. If you are going to consume alcohol or drugs, please make appropriate arrangements ahead of time, to make sure everyone can enjoy a happy and safe festive season.