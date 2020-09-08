West Parry Sound OPP Seize Drugs And Weapons During Traffic Stop

On September 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle in a parking lot on Magnetawan First Nation. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded the driver was under the influence of a drug. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

Police seized drugs suspected Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms and Marijuana. Weapons seized by police; black brass knuckles, butterfly knife, two blue swords with sheaths, machete, aluminium baseball bat, pepper spray, two folding knives, dynamite, electric blasting cap and non-electric blasting cap as well as over $10,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result, Robin Chatterjee, age 42 of Cleland Township, Ontario has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Robin Chatterjee, Vincent Marconato, age 38, of Valley East, Ontario and Sabrina Shillinton, age 40, of North Bay, were arrested and charged with:

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

Explosives making or possessing for unlawful purpose (three counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Future court dates are coming up for those charged.