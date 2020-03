On March 26, 2020 at 7:45 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound.

Police were waved over by a pedestrian near the Seguin River who advised that a person had fallen into the river. Police entered the water and escorted the individual safely to shore where West Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) assessed and transported to the hospital.

No other details are available at this time.