On October 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of theft and unauthorized use of a banking debit card.

As a result of the investigation:

32-year-old Kyle Jakcson of Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario, was arrested and charged with Fraud under $5000 and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused will appear in Parry Sound court on December 3, 2020.