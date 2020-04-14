West Parry Sound OPP Charge Impaired Driver On Easter Weekend

On April 11, 2020 at 1:00 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in Henvey Inlet First Nation. Police stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, the male driver, age 45 of Henvey Inlet First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 2, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.